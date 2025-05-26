NEW YORK — The new regulation grants the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) financial and administrative independence and broad powers to regulate and develop the sector, in line with the national strategy for transport and logistics services and enhancing the sector's investment attractiveness.



The regulation, published in Umm Al-Qura newspaper on Friday, aims to strengthen oversight of airlines, airports, and entities operating in the sector, as well as to ensure their compliance with regulations and standards. It also aims to introduce new policies and legislation, as well as to regulate licensing, permits, and civil, private, military, and diplomatic flights.



The regulation includes responsibilities related to aviation security, the environment, frequency use, and navigation information, as well as setting unified standards for smart airport technologies and improving the passenger experience.



The regulation defines the powers of the GACA's board of directors, headed by the minister of transport, and including representatives from government agencies and experts from the private sector. The board is granted broad powers, including the adoption of policies and strategies, the approval of regulations and budgets, and the approval of the investment of GACA funds and international contracts.



The GACA chairman will be the chief executive officer and has direct powers to manage the authority's business, appoint employees, approve financial expenditures, and represent the authority judicially and administratively.

