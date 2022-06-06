International Seafood Company, a subsidiary of Fisheries Development Oman (FDO), has inked a construction contract with a leading local contractor to establish a complex for canning tuna, sardines and other seafood products at a cost of RO 14 million.

The complex will be built within the Fisheries Industries Zone (FIZ) in Duqm as part of land usufruct signed with the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ). The factory, designed in accordance with the highest international quality and food safety specifications and standards, will have a production capacity of 30,000 tonnes annually, subject to future expansion and scheduled for commercial production by 2024.

This project — which is one of the outputs of the Tanfeedh Programme — is in line with Oman's Vision 2040, as it will achieve the country’s vision of economic diversification by maximising the return from the fisheries landing that the Sultanate of Oman abounds and localising the value-added chain of fish products before exporting to global markets.

The project will positively support Oman’s GDP through local supply chains, from which many Omani small and medium companies will benefit, that will enhance investment opportunities in the sector and create many specialised and business support job opportunities.

The company will also, through its strategic plan launch an employment-related training programme to train skilled and specialise Omani workforce in all areas of the company's operations.

International Seafood Company represents the manufacturing arm of Fisheries Development Oman Group, responsible of developing the fisheries sector in the Sultanate of Oman.

