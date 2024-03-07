Muscat: Oman's Rusayl-Bidbid road expansion project is open to traffic, the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MoTCIT) announced on Wednesday.

With a length of 27 kilometers, stretching from the Rusayl-Nizwa Interchange on the Muscat Expressway to the Sharqiya Expressway Interchange in the Wilayat of Bidbid, the expansion project is envisioned to enhance connectivity and facilitate smoother vehicular movement between these key locations.

The completion of this major road also marks a significant milestone in Oman's infrastructure development as the additional lanes on this pivotal route towards Nizwa will significantly alleviate traffic congestion.

According to an official, this road is designed to comply with all traffic safety requirements with vehicles able to operate at a speed of 120km/hour.

The expansion includes rehabilitating the existing paving layers and adding the third and fourth lanes to meet the traffic volume expected during the next twenty years, an official at the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the project includes the expansion of the Fanja intersection and Bidbid intersection, the construction of a new valley bridge in the Wadi al-Daboun area, the construction of box culverts to drain rainwater, as well as the construction of future pipelines for services.

