Iraq’s central Babil Governorate needs nearly two trillion Iraqi dinars ($1.4 billion) for the rehabilitation of its roads and projects involving new roads, bridges and other facilities, the official Iraq daily Alsabah said on Thursday.

The Governorate has managed to tackle stalled projects through funds received from the Baghdad central government over the past few years but it is suffering from shortages of services and other facilities, the paper said, quoting Babil’s Deputy Governor Wisam Al-Jabbouri.

“Babil needs nearly two trillion dinars for projects involving new roads and bridges and rehabilitation of some roads and services,” Jabbouri said.

He said Babil has received nearly 500 billion dinars ($345 million) from the state coffers over the past four years and most of the funds were used to finish shelved projects.

“We have tackled the stalled projects problem…but we now need massive funds to improve services for the citizens…there is a need for a large number of projects to achieve this goal in the Governorate,” he added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)