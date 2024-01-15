Nearly 11,000 houses are under construction in Abu Dhabi emirate and more than a quarter of them are in Yas Island, a UAE newspaper said on Monday.

New residential registration and licences show that 11,000 houses, apartments and villas have entered the stage of construction as part of 36 new housing projects while more than 400,000 square kilometres of land has been licensed for new buildings in the emirate, the Arabic language daily Albayan said.

Yas Island has the lion’s share of the new units, with around 3,380 houses under construction, the report said, citing official data.

The largest housing project under construction in Yas is “Gardenia Bay” which comprises around 2,434 units, the report said.

Nearly 2,700 houses within 13 projects are also under construction in Saadiyat Island while a 984-house project dubbed “Reem Hills” is under way on Al-Reem Island.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

