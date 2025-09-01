Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Belt and Road Office of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government of China.

The agreement aims to expand cooperation, strengthen economic relations, and attract high-value investments in promising sectors, in line with the goals of Vision 2030.

Writing on his account on X, Al-Falih said he had met with senior executives of major Chinese banks as well as the Chairwoman of the Silk Road Fund.

Discussions focused on investment opportunities tailored to each bank’s areas of expertise, with particular emphasis on infrastructure, agriculture, and enhancing trade relations between the two countries.

The minister also met with Wang Qingxian, Governor of Anhui Province, to discuss strengthening economic ties, promoting sustainable development, and exploring investments in areas of shared interest.

He noted that he reviewed Anhui’s experience in empowering large Chinese industrial companies to expand into global markets.

In the automotive sector, Al-Falih held talks with Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Automobile, learning about the company’s global expansion strategy and adoption of smart technologies.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

