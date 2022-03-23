

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan met here on Tuesday with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, on the sidelines of the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.



During the meeting, they reviewed the solid friendship relations between the Kingdom and China, and ways to strengthen them in all areas of cooperation and joint coordination.



The two sides discussed many regional and international issues of common interest, foremost of which is the strengthening of security and stability in the Middle East, and the efforts to lay the foundations of peace made by the two friendly countries in the region and the world.



Prince Faisal also met his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai. They reviewed bilateral relations and ways to reinforce them in all areas of joint cooperation.



They discussed the topics on the agenda of the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC, along with the latest developments in the regional and international arenas.



Prince Faisal Bin Farhan met also with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. They discussed bilateral relations to serve the interests of the two countries. They reviewed the most prominent developments on the regional and international arenas, and the topics on the agenda of the OIC meeting.

