DOHA: The Qatari-Chinese Business Forum kicked off with the participation of over 70 local companies and nearly 60 Chinese companies from the industrial province of Guangdong, specializing in various fields, to discuss investment opportunities in the two countries.

Chairman of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani said in a speech that the forum represents an opportunity to discuss the shared investment and trade advantages between the two countries, stressing that China is an important trade partner for Qatar, thanks to the desire of the leaderships of the two countries to raise the level of economic cooperation to active partnership.

He explained that trade with China reached nearly QR97bn in 2022, with Qatar exporting QR75bn to the Chinese market and importing QR22bn from it, or 16 percent of Qatar's trade with the outside world, which confirms the growth of bilateral relations and the doubling of trade during the last decade.

He added that this great cooperation between the two countries opens up many opportunities for Qatari and Chinese businessmen to exploit the great potential that Qatar has, as well as the province of Guangdong, which occupies an important place on the map of world trade and economy.

Sheikh Faisal said that Qatar is aware of the economic importance of Guangdong Province, both domestically and internationally. He noted that Guangdong Province accounts for 20 percent of China's total trade, which is why Qatar opened a consulate there to enhance commercial cooperation and explore investment opportunities.

The chairman of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry called on Chinese companies to take advantage of the great opportunities that Qatar offers to foreign investors by providing ready-made economic zones and tax exemptions that are among the best in the world, in addition to storage areas for re-export near Hamad Port, especially with the large market currently available in the region.

Sheikh Faisal stressed that Qatar is an important hub for travel and movement in the region, as Qatar Airways operates 49 direct flights per week to seven Chinese cities, in addition, two direct sea lines have been opened from Hamad Port to the ports of Shanghai and Guangdong Province to transport goods and consumer goods.

He also said that the Qatari business community welcomes all possible partnerships with Chinese businesses and investors in a variety of fields. He said that the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry is ready to help find commercial partners and active investors in both countries.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

