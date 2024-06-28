PowerChina has announced it has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the development of Wa’ad Alshamal Wind Project in Saudi Arabia which, on completion, will have a 500 MW capacity.

The contract was awarded by consortium led by Japanese group Marubeni Corporation with its Saudi partner Abdulaziz Al Ajlan Sons Company for Commercial and Real Estate Investment – Ajlan & Bros.

This project is part of the National Renewable Energy Program which is supervised by the Saudi Ministry of Energy and is an extension of the energy ecosystem’s efforts towards realizing vision 2030’s objectives, achieving the optimal energy mix, and displacing liquid fuels in the Kingdom’s power sector.

The program harness renewable energy resources and increase the share of renewables in the energy mix to around 50% by 2030.

Earlier, in May, the developer had signed the power purchase agreements (PPA) for AlGhat Wind Project (600 MW) and Wa’ad Alshamal Wind Project (500MW).-TradeArabia News Service

