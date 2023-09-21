AMMAN — Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong has reiterated the critical role of the Hashemite Custodianship in safeguarding Jerusalem’s Islamic and Christian holy sites.

In an interview with the Jordan News Agency, Petra, on the occasion of his country’s National Day, the ambassador underscored China's steadfast support for the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people and its commitment to the two-state solution.

Highlighting the "profound" developments in Jordan-China relations this year, Chen noted the continuous and robust communication between the leaderships of both countries, emphasising their “unwavering” coordination on regional and global issues.

He also commended Jordan for upholding the One-China policy, as well as China's strong backing of Jordan's independent reform initiatives, tailored to its national context and cultural heritage.

The trade exchange between the two countries reached some $3.5 billion in the first seven months of 2023, with China's imports from Jordan surging by around 25 per cent, he said.

The ambassador highlighted the first production phase of the Jincheng International Ceramic Factory in Karak, with an investment of almost $100 million.

Chen mentioned the acquisition of four renewable energy power stations in Jordan by the Chinese company CSAIL, indicating China's growing interest in Jordan's clean energy market.

He also noted the popularity of Chinese-made electric vehicles among Jordanian consumers, constituting nearly 80 per cent of the electric car market in Jordan.

The envoy indicated that the Chinese embassy in Amman issued visas for approximately 7,000 individuals in 2023. It also organised training courses for around 300 Jordanians in various fields, including healthcare, agriculture, 5G technology, and more, he added.

Furthermore, the envoy highlighted the “deep-rooted political trust”, vast economic cooperation potential, cultural affinities and strong people-to-people ties that underpin the bilateral relations.

He reaffirmed China's enduring support for the Palestinian cause over more than seven decades, calling upon the international community to intensify efforts in finding a comprehensive, fair and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue. He proposed the convening of a broader international peace conference.

The ambassador also emphasised China's constructive role in resolving political crises in Syria and Yemen and supporting the accession of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Iran to the BRICS group.

Moreover, he expressed China's commitment to collaborating with regional countries in implementing the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilisation Initiative, all aimed at shaping a common future for the Middle East.

Regarding the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a China-led infrastructure project that aims to stretch around the globe, the ambassador highlighted his country’s translation of the initiative into tangible projects over the past decade, emphasising principles of consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits.

"Over 3,000 projects, with an investment of approximately $1 trillion, have been initiated, lifting over 30 million people out of poverty worldwide," he noted.

He said that Jordan supports China in this initiative, indicating that the upcoming 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, to be held in Beijing, provides an important platform for consultation between China and representatives of government, business, academia and the public community from different countries to promote the construction of the BRI, voicing hope that China and Jordan will seize the opportunity to expand and deepen their cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road, benefiting both countries.

Regarding China's economy, the ambassador noted its continued recovery and improvement, showcasing robust growth. In the first half of this year, China's GDP increased by 5.5 per cent year-on-year, positioning it at the forefront of major global economies.

He said that China's economic growth has shifted from high-speed to high-quality, with a substantial increase in the contribution of consumption to economic growth. In the first half of this year, the rate of contribution of domestic demand increased by 59.4 per cent year-on-year, accompanied by ongoing industrial upgrading, particularly in advanced technology industries, which witnessed an 11.5 per cent year-on-year increase in investment.

The envoy reported that China's trade in goods reached a record high in the first half of this year, surpassing $2.75 trillion for the first time in history, while trade between China and BRI countries increased by 7.4 per cent year-on-year in the first seven months of this year.

Trade fairs also witnessed significant activity, he said, with sales at the Canton Fair exceeding $20 billion, and the Services Trade Fair, which recently concluded, attracting around 9,000 participating companies.

