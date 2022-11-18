Shanghai-based solar panel company JA Solar will supply modules for Ignie 2021-2046, the first renewable hybrid power plant and the first photovoltaic (PV) and waste-to-energy plant in the Ignie special economic zone in Congo, the company said in a statement.

The project includes a PV energy storage plant of more than a 55-megawatt peak (MWp) and a waste-to-energy plant with an initial waste treatment capacity of 500 tonnes/day. The PV power plant will be installed with JA Solar DeepBlue 3.0 modules.

The project, designed by Tinda Cash Congo SA producer IPP, will play an essential role in strengthening the energy production capacities of the national electricity company Energie Electrique du Congo (E2C) on completion, JA Solar said its press statement.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

