Arab Finance: The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones’ (GAFI) CEO Hossam Heiba has penned a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chinese Associate Director-General of Invest Hong Kong Jimmy Chiang with the aim of boosting investment between the two sides, GAFI announced in a statement on September 16th.

Both officials agreed to organize visits for Chinese representatives from financial and industrial firms to explore the investment opportunities available in Egypt.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the eighth Belt and Road Summit being held in Hong Kong.

Heiba briefed the attendees on the most important measures taken by the Egyptian government to attract further foreign direct investments.

