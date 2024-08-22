DUBAI - The first international edition of the Dubai Business Forum – China, organised by Dubai Chambers in Beijing on Wednesday, has highlighted the promising opportunities emerging for the Chinese business community in the emirate as a result of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

The event attracted 800 prominent Chinese business leaders and investors and featured high-level participation from key government entities and private companies from the emirate.

The forum, held under the theme "China, Dubai and Beyond: Igniting Global Trade and Investment," showcased the emirate's thriving economy and competitive advantages and the key initiatives and projects in Dubai that provide quality investment opportunities for the Chinese and global business communities.

During his opening speech at the forum, Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented, "The D33 is an integrated roadmap for economic development that enhances the emirate's competitiveness and places us firmly on track to achieve our goals of doubling the size of Dubai's economy over the coming decade and consolidating its position among the top three cities globally. Close partnerships and constructive cooperation between the public and private sectors create an exceptional investment environment for the global business community."

He added that the total number of active Chinese companies registered as members of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce increased to around 5,400 at the end of H1 2024, while the cumulative value of foreign direct investments from China to Dubai reached AED19.85 billion between 2015 – 2023.

Dubai Chambers organised a series of business meetings where they discussed forging partnerships across various sectors to enable the Chinese business community to benefit from Dubai's dynamic investment environment and expand into promising regional and global markets.

On the sidelines of the forum, Dubai Chambers signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Beijing Subcouncil (CCPIT Beijing). The agreement aims to expand trade relations, enhance bilateral ties to achieve the two sides' mutual goals, and support CCPIT Beijing's member companies in expanding their investments in Dubai.

The MoU also aims to promote cooperation in areas such as organising business events such as exhibitions and conferences and arranging visits by trade and investment delegations between the two markets.

The forum featured 18 sessions addressing a range of topics and sectors, including trade and logistics, Artificial Intelligence, FDI, Renewable energy and healthcare.

The forum discussed the contribution of the D33 in elevating Dubai's role as a leading global hub for innovation and opportunities, as well as the ambitious roadmap's contribution to increasing the flow of Chinese investments to the emirate.

The forum's agenda included a panel discussion exploring emerging opportunities in the e-commerce sector. The session examined effective strategies to meet the evolving needs of consumers, the latest developments in support services and the infrastructure and technologies required to thrive in the fast-growing world of e-commerce.

During the session, speakers highlighted the importance of Dubai's strategic location and advanced logistics infrastructure in expanding the business of Chinese e-commerce companies and increasing their share in this highly competitive market.

In another session, participants discussed how the D33 aligns with China's development plans and explored ways to promote enduring bilateral partnerships in key sectors. The dialogue focused on enhancing the flexibility of investment strategies and driving international expansion against the backdrop of an evolving global business landscape.

The forum also showcased the unique benefits of Dubai's free zones, which offer numerous competitive advantages and are tailored to the needs of specific sectors.

Artificial Intelligence formed a key pillar of the forum's agenda, with a dedicated panel session exploring the synergies between China's advanced research and development capabilities and the importance Dubai attaches to promoting AI applications, together with opportunities for companies and institutions to benefit from this integration by developing effective solutions and building impactful partnerships.

Sustainability and green technologies featured prominently on the agenda, with strategies to promote sustainable business forming the main focus of a panel discussion highlighting mutually beneficial opportunities in the field between Dubai and China.

Healthcare was also in the spotlight during an interactive dialogue that highlighted Dubai's strong emphasis on medical data analysis and telehealth services to enhance the infrastructure and services within the industry and create a conducive environment for the private sector to develop healthcare solutions.