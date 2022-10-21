AMMAN — Deputising for Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Minister of Public Works and Housing Yahya Kisbi on Thursday laid the cornerstone of the China-funded Salt-Ardeh road restoration project.

Speaking during the ceremony, Kisbi expressed gratitude for China's efforts in support of Jordan, including the grant supporting the project, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Highlighting the importance of the project, Kisbi said that the Salt-Ardeh road, extending for 12.5km and with a width of 18.8m across four lanes, is a strategic road linking Salt and the western outskirts of Amman with the Jordan Valley.

He added that the road serves a wide variety of people, especially farmers, noting the importance of the Jordan Valley as a strategic food supplier for the Kingdom.

Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong said that the project would improve service provision and help reduce congestion throughout northern Salt, promoting tourism, industry and agriculture, in addition to attracting investment.

The project was mainly funded by the Chinese government, and implemented by a joint Chinese-Jordanian company supervised by a management team from both countries, the diplomat said, pointing out that the project is a great example of cooperation between the two states.

Jordan and China are celebrating the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, which opens the door for new economic cooperation opportunities, he said, expressing keenness to advance coordination in various fields, notably infrastructure.

The Salt-Ardeh road is one of the main routes connecting Amman to the Dead Sea region and an important link for the Jordan River agricultural region.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

