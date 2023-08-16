Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) said China continues to be one of the key focus markets, given their intention to invest in the UAE.



The free zone recently hosted numerous Chinese business delegations from various sectors, including construction, manufacturing, trading, electronics, and engineering.



The visitors toured RAKEZ’s industrial zones, Al Marjan Island and Jebel Jais, as they explored the potential of these locations for expansion, the free zone said in a statement.



“The UAE’s long-standing relationship with China has helped shape a flourishing economic landscape, with the country becoming the UAE’s top non-oil trading partner and the third-largest foreign investor,” said RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad.



As the UAE actively strives to boost its bilateral trade with China to $200 billion by 2030, he added that establishing business relations with more Chinese companies has become even more vital.



RAKEZ currently houses more than 400 Chinese companies, ranging from small to medium-sized enterprises and large industrial companies.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

