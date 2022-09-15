China-headquartered Sungrow, an inverter and energy storage system supplier for renewables, will deliver 13 microgrid projects in Lebanon, the company said in a press statement.

The West Asian country mainly depends on diesel generators to meet the national electricity demand due to the rising costs of fossil fuels.

The microgrid project combines both photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage systems to help overcome the energy crisis, Sungrow said in a press statement.

According to the company, 13 engineering, procurement and construction companies in Lebanon decided to build microgrid BESS [Battery Energy Storage System] plants based on its ST129CP-50HV series ESS solution.

The company said its ESS solution is integrated with a power conversion system and batteries, saving space and streamlining the installation process while the modular design enables a more flexible battery configuration.

"Sungrow's ESS solutions supplied in this microgrid provide a 24-hour supply for these projects and make it independent from pollutive diesel generation," said Alvin Shi, Managing Director of Sungrow MENA Region.

He added that the solution would help Lebanon's businesses towards low-carbon development.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)