Arab Finance: Cairo Airport Company has signed a framework agreement with China State Construction Engineering Corporation - Egypt (CSCEC-Egypt) to develop Cairo International Airport, as per a statement.

This came on the sidelines of the two-day Belt and Road Forum held in China on October 16th.

The agreement aims to establish a hub airport and promote the tourism and aviation sectors in Egypt.

During the forum, EgyptAir Holding Company has signed a deal with CSCEC to establish Hangar 9000 at Cairo International Airport.

Moreover, the Egyptian Airports Company has sealed an agreement with CSCEC-Egypt to revamp Hurghada International Airport.

The agreement covers establishing a hub airport, building a new terminal at the airport, developing terminals 1 and 2, and providing sustainable transport services between terminals.

