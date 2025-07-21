Saudi Arabia has announced new identity and master plan for three key airports in the kingdom - King Fahd International Airport (KFIA) in Dammam, Al Ahsa International Airport and Qaisumah International Airport, reported SPA.

Unveiling the masterplan, Eastern Province Governor Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz said this comes as part of its strategic plan to boost the KFIA's capacity to welcome more than 19.3 million passengers annually by 2030.

It also aims to boost the air cargo capacity to over 600,000 tonnes per annum, representing a more than tenfold increase.

Prince Saud also unveiled Dammam airports' new strategy, inaugurated electronic gates to streamline passenger procedures, and opened a package of integrated development projects worth over SAR1.6 billion ($426 million).

The package includes 77 projects aimed at upgrading infrastructure and enhancing the passenger experience, said the SPA report.

Key features of the future development include the airport’s largest-ever expansion, designed to increase operational capacity to 77 aircraft movements per hour and raise annual passenger capacity to 32 million.

The plan also includes a full upgrade of general aviation facilities and the expansion of infrastructure to meet global operational standards, it stated.

The initiatives support Dammam airports’ strategy to become a regional logistics hub under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, with passenger traffic already up 35% by the end of 2024 compared to 2022.

