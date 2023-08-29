China is in talks with the Iraqi government to establish 10 power stations in central and southern Iraq, the Commercial Advisor at the Chinese Embassy Shi Chun told Iraqi News Agency.

More than 20 Chinese companies are discussing new projects in Iraq…they include the construction of 10 new power plants in Central and South Iraq,” the statement said, quoting the Chinese official.

It said Chinese companies have already built power facilities in Iraq with a combined output capacity of 6,200 megawatts (MW).

State-owned Power Construction Corporation of China (Power China) is in talks with the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity to repair and improve the electrical network in southern Iraq, as well as build new power stations, the official disclosed.

In 2019, Baghdad signed a landmark pact with Beijing involving the setting up of projects in Iraq by Chinese firms in exchange for crude oil supplies.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Additional writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

