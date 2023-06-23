Indonesia’s first high-speed train, which links Jakarta and Bandung, has completed a trial run at 180 kilometres per hour.

The 142 km-long railway project was funded and build under China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The trial run involved inspection of the performance of track structure, vibration, traction power supply, communication and signalling works, and other systems, The Strait Times newspaper reported.

Construction on the project started in 2016 and initially had an operational deadline of 2019. Although the initial estimated cost was $6 billion, Jakarta added another $1.2 billion in 2022 to meet the commercial launch deadline of June 2023.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo hopes to launch the commercial operations of the train on August 18.



Kereta Cepat Indonesia China, the project developer, is 60 percent owned by Indonesian state companies, including rail operator KAI and construction company Wijaya Karya. China Railway Engineering Corporation and other Chinese companies hold the remaining stake, the newspaper said.

