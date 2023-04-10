The construction of the China-Bangladesh joint venture medical college and hospital has officially commenced in northern Bangladesh, state-owned Xinhua news agency reported.

The $250 million North Point Medical College and Hospital (NPMCH) will be “one of the largest health sector foreign investment projects in Bangladesh,” said the country’s Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

The hospital will start operation in the first phase and the medical college in the second phase of the project.

