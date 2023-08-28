The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is not a “debt trap”, said China’s consul general in Kota Kinabalu, Huang Shifang.

“China has always carried out investment and financing cooperation with developing countries based on the principle of openness and transparency,” The Star news website in Malaysia reported, citing the official.

“China acts in accordance with the laws of the market and international rules and respects the will of others. We never force others to borrow from us or forcibly ask any country for debt repayment,” she added.

Huang said China had never attached any political strings to loan agreements or exercised any selfish political interests.

She said that none of the partner countries has accepted the claim that the BRI has created so-called debt traps.

“Therefore, this allegation against China is simply untenable,” she added.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

