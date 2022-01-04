Zain KSA’s digital service Yaqoot has won the “Most Innovative Product Service” award during the 15th Telecom Review Leaders’ Summit, held in Dubai on December 8th, 2021.

The award confirms Zain KSA’s success in adopting and deploying its ambitious growth strategy that enabled it to lead digital innovation in the market and deliver innovative products and services.

One of Zain KSA’s most innovative products, Yaqoot is a set of digital packages accessible through a dedicated application offering subscribers the opportunity to communicate through an integrated and reliable digital experience without the need for special identifiers such as fingerprints or documents. All procedures through Yaqoot are carried out via an all-digital platform, starting from requesting and activating the SIM, to subscribing to the automatic monthly renewal of the service.

Commenting on the award, VP for Adjacent Market at Zain KSA, Eng. Salah bin Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, said, “At Zain KSA, we focus on innovation as one of the keys to our growth and a defining aspect of our strategy which leads us to tap into new areas related to elevating the user experience to global standards. Through Yaqoot, we have achieved two main goals: the first is deepening innovation through an easy-to-use, advanced digital environment that gives users full control in choosing their preferred bundles, services and applications; the second is enhancing the experience of Zain KSA subscribers and contributing to improving their quality of life.

The “Most Innovative Product Service” award is Zain KSA’s second accolade at the Telecom Review Leaders’ 2021 summit, after the company won the “Best 5G User Growth”.

