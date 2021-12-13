Abu Dhabi, UAE : Experience Hub, the trade and promotion arm of Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and tourism destinations has today announced a comprehensive business development partnership with leading Israeli travel management company, Amsalem Tours and Travel.

The collaboration will capitalise on the growing inbound tourism market from Israel to the UAE, and boost travel to the destination, with Amsalem Tours and Travel becoming Experience Hub’s first and only strategic alliance partner in Israel. The partnership will see the two entities work together on a structured programme focused around engagement, training and incentivisation of Amsalem’s network of travel agents and sales representatives. The programme aims to develop staff loyalty to the unique leisure and entertainment destination, in order to boost tourism from Israel to Yas Island, and support the recovery of the travel and tourism sector.

One year on from the first commercial flight between Tel Aviv and the UAE, the collaboration between Yas Island and Amsalem Tours and Travel is expected to deliver upon Experience Hub’s vision to develop the inbound Israeli tourism market and introduce Yas Island as Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment destination to travellers from Israel through travel trade industry collaboration.

More than 250,000 Israel travellers visited the UAE between September 2020 and October 2021, drawn to the destination’s world-class tourism offerings including 10 hotels and resorts and a plethora of fine restaurants, casual dining venues and multiple retail outlets. The market is set to increase exponentially with more than 15 weekly flights between the UAE and Israel expected to yield thousands more tourists annually to the UAE’s capital.

Experience Hub is the trade and promotion arm for one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations - Yas Island Abu Dhabi. Through its network of local, regional and international offices, the company will work with Amsalem Tours and Travel to create awareness of the destination and expand loyalty amongst their networks towards Yas Island throughout a comprehensive 18-month programme. Yas Island will also develop in partnership with Amsalem Tours and Travel a weeklong Yas Island celebration in Amsalem’s head office in Israel, which will take place in February 2022. The Yas Island week will further develop knowledge of Yas Island amongst Amsalem employees and celebrate the staff who drive sales and promote the destination.

Amsalem Tours and Travel is Israel’s leading travel management company providing end-to-end business and travel leisure services to the Israel travel market. Head-quartered in Israel, Amsalem has seven offices in major cities worldwide.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Experience Hub said, “We are delighted to announced our business development partnership with Amsalem Tours and Travel Ltd. which will generate awareness and stimulate loyalty amongst Amsalem’s extensive travel network. During the last 12 months since the first commercial flight between UAE and Israel, more than 250,000 Israeli travellers have visited the UAE, with more than thousands expected to visit during the next 12 months. Now is an ideal time for Israel holidaymakers to discover Yas Island as we continue to expand our offerings on the destination, including the recent opening of the world’s first Warner’s Bros-branded hotel, The WB Abu Dhabi, and the new DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences in November. The future for Yas Island Abu Dhabi is bright as we strive to boost the travel and tourism sector in the UAE’s capital. We look forward to further cementing our relationship with Amsalem and welcoming new guests to Yas Island from Israel.”

Yacov Amsalem, CEO of Amsalem Tours & Travel Ltd. said, “We are very happy to cooperate with Experience Hub and are honored to be the first and only business development partner in Israel. From day 1, Amsalem has recognized the magic that Yas Island has to offer Israelis - endless experiences, award winning theme parks, world-class hotels, safety and wellness, an overall exciting leisure and entertainment destination, and all within a short distance from Israel. For me to be visiting Yas Island for the first time, especially during such an action-packed period, with Formula1, is a highlight in my life. Amsalem Team remains dedicated to driving exposure, providing full support in promoting the uniqueness that Yas Island has to offer.”

Surrounded by crystal-clear waters, and dotted with some of the capital’s most iconic landmarks, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi is home to one-of-a-kind experiences including award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Yas Island has expanded its offerings, recently announcing two new hotel properties which launched in November 2021. The WB Abu Dhabi became the world’s first Warner’s Bros. themed hotel with 257 keys. Located next to Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, the themed hotel will be operated by Hilton under the Curio Collection by the Hilton brand, also making it the first Curio Collection hotel in Abu Dhabi. From featured artworks, characters and recreations of famous sitcom scenes, The WB Abu Dhabi will also have five restaurants, including Sidekicks, The Director's Club and The Overlook - a lounge with an infinity pool and 360-degree views over the Island, theme park and the Arabian Gulf.

The recent announcement of the new DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences aims to offer a diverse range of amenities and leisure facilities to business travelers and larger families. Equipped with 156 apartments and direct access to leisure and recreation facilities, the DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Residences stands testament to Yas Island’s award-winning and immersive attractions and experiences.

The highly anticipated FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2021 took center stage as Yas Marina Circuit announced the season’s final race to take place in full capacity. Headlined by Grammy nominated artists, the action-packed racing event took place between 9 and 12 December, a highlight to the UAE’s sporting calendar.

In order to reassure international visitors of their safety and well-being, Yas Island has successfully welcomed back the domestic and regional market, introducing numerous initiatives such as the widely commended ‘Yas Wellness Program’, which enables direct access to all precautionary measures on the Island. What’s more, 95% of eligible team members across the island have been vaccinated, including attractions, experiences, hotels, restaurants and retailers, ensuring that international travelers can be confident in experiencing Yas Island safely.

As a result, many of the attractions on Yas Island have also been awarded the ‘Go-Safe’ certification from the Department of Tourism and Culture – Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the destination’s continued commitment to safety and well-being - including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi. The certification is also one of 25 health and safety accreditations received by the destination, including the coveted ‘Safe Travels’ stamp by the World Travel and Tourism Council in August 2020 - the first destination in Abu Dhabi to receive the international honor.

As the UAE approaches cooler months, Yas Island continues to deliver thrilling and action-packed experiences to its guests in a safe environment, as it takes a progressive and coordinated response to the pandemic.

To learn more about Yas Island’s attractions and packages, guests can visit www.Experiencehub.com

About Experience Hub and Yas Island

Experience Hub (www.experiencehub.com) is the one-stop destination partner and promotional arm of one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations: Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Through its network of local, regional and international offices, the company works with travel partners to design holiday packages that provide the best entertainment value for travellers to the UAE. Based in Abu Dhabi, Experience Hub brings together expert travel and tourism professionals to manage its wide reaching trade network. The company currently operates offices serving the GCC, India, China, Europe and the CIS markets.

Yas Island is one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations, located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai. Yas Island offers holiday makers a diverse mix of award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences, from one-of-a-kind theme parks, world-class shopping and superb dining, to a links golf course, exciting water and motor sports, and spectacular musical, entertainment and family events… all within the 25 sq km Island. Today, Yas Island is home to the award-winning theme parks Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the record-breaking CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), Yas Marina, the award-winning Yas Links golf course, as well as Abu Dhabi’s largest mall, Yas Mall. With eight hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Yas Island Rotana, Centro Yas Island by Rotana, Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island and Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi Yas Island, plus more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including MAD and Etihad Arena - all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

