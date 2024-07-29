XS.com, the global FinTech and financial services provider for online trading and investing, has proudly announced its collaboration with Ektifa Academy to empower aspiring online traders in Kuwait.

The announcement was made during the grand opening ceremony of Ektifa Academy's new office in Kuwait City, held at the prestigious Grand Hotel Kuwait and sponsored by XS.com.

The event attracted a host of prominent figures from the financial markets across Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other countries, highlighting the regional significance of this partnership.

The ceremony featured speeches from distinguished individuals, including the CEO and Founder of Ektifa Academy, Mr. Ahmed Al Hindi; the Financial Consultant and Co-founder of Ektifa Academy, Mr. Mohammad Tharwat; the Ambassador of Ektifa Academy and expert in financial markets, Mr. Mohammed Al-Ruwaili; the renowned financial expert in economics, Dr. Samih Al-Qabbani; and the Group Chief Commercial Officer of XS.com, Mr. Wael Hammad.

Expressing his excitement about the collaboration, Mr. Ahmed Al Hindi stated: "We aim to provide a safe trading environment for traders and offer the best conditions for trading in global financial markets through our partnership with XS.com, a leading global broker."

Mr. Wael Hammad added: "Our cooperation with Ektifa Academy is perfectly aligned with our mission and ongoing efforts to empower traders, equipping them with the tools and knowledge necessary for success in online trading."

Ektifa Academy offers a comprehensive range of services to both new and seasoned traders, including educational courses, accredited certificates, in-depth analyses, and crucial market news.

This collaboration with XS.com is expected to significantly enhance the quality of services available to traders in the Middle East, aiming to deliver the ultimate trading experience in global financial markets.

XS.com Company Review

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licenses in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.

About Ektifa Academy

Ektifa Academy is an educational institution based in Kuwait, dedicated to training and empowering students interested in online trading.

The Academy aims to equip students and traders with the necessary information and skills through training courses, webinars, and various other activities.

Ektifa Academy believes that its first and foremost priority is its students, ensuring they have everything they need to succeed in the global financial markets