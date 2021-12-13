Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s ultra-low-fare national airline, will now add its second Russian flight destination to Krasnodar. The announcement follows the recent addition of Moscow to the airline’s flight network making Krasnodar the second Russian destination available with Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

The flight to Krasnodar will operate two times a week on Monday and Friday. Tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app (also available in Arabic), with fares starting as low as AED 309*.

Krasnodar is located in southern Russia on the Kuban River, within close proximity to the Black Sea and the main resorts and attractions of the country. Its convenient geographical location makes it a convenient transfer point for traveling to the south of Russia, eastern Europe and western Asia. A city boasting ethnical diversity, it is an important cultural and historical hub within Russia offering exploratory opportunities for all the family. With the addition of Krasnodar, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced 34 routes since its operations commenced in January 2021.

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said: “Yet again, we are happy to be adding rapidly to our route network – we are really ramping up operations since travel restrictions eased in and out of the UAE’s capital. Krasnodar brings another exciting opportunity for travellers to explore eclectic and culturally diverse cities at ultra-low fares. Travel between Russia and the UAE has always been popular, and we’re pleased to now be able to serve this demand to two of Russia’s major cities – Moscow and Krasnodar. We will be continuing to add to our network and look forward to announcing new routes soon.”

Alexey Starostin, CEO of «Aerodynamics» LLC (Managing сompany of Krasnodar, Sochi and Anapa Airports): “We are pleased to welcome a new foreign carrier at Krasnodar International Airport - Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, which will operate direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Krasnodar from February 2022. We are confident that the new route will be popular among not only residents of the Krasnodar Region, but also among residents of nearby cities due to convenient location of Krasnodar airport and its catchment area. As Airline is continuously developing its’ route network from Abu Dhabi, passengers can connect in Abu Dhabi to other flights of Wizz Air, for example to Bahrein, Oman and other countries. At the same time, Krasnodar region can become a hew hot spot for tourists from UAE because of unique nature, comfortable climate, cuisine, water SPA, and different sport and health activities.”

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is currently flying to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Kyiv (Ukraine), Manama (Bahrain), Moscow (Russia), Muscat (Oman), Odesa (Ukraine), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia).

For ultimate peace of mind during this uncertain time, passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

-Ends-

*One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

Route Operating Days Sales start Flights start Fares from* Abu Dhabi - Krasnodar Monday and Friday 13-DEC-2021 7-Feb-2022 AED 309

-Ends-

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European airline which operates a fleet of 141 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 40 million passengers in the financial year F20 ending 31 March 2020. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world’s top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world’s only safety and product rating agency, and 2020 Airline of the Year by ATW, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognizing individuals and organizations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service.

For more information:

Micheal Nashed; Wizz Air Group; communications@wizzair.com

Press Office:

Phone: +971 55 985 3378

E-mail: wizzair@fourcommunications.com

All Wizz Air Abu Dhabi flights are operated on Airbus A321 neo aircraft, with 239 seats

For free pictures of aircraft, crews and logo library please visit http://wizzair.com/en-GB/press

ABOUT KRASNODAR INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Krasnodar International Airport named after Catherine II (Pashkovsky) (www.krr.aero) was founded as a part of Krasnodar United Air Group in 1932. It is the largest airport in the south of Russia, it is among the TOP-10 Russian airports in terms of number of passengers handled. As a result of the reconstruction of the runway, from 2017 it can handle up to 14 takeoff and landing operations per hour and such types of aircrafts as Boeing 767, Airbus A321, Airbus A330.

The award winner in the nomination “The best regional airport of Russia with the passenger traffic of up to 4 million people” of the national award “Air Gate of Russia” (2014, 2015). Laureate of the national award “Air Gate of Russia” (2016). The prize winner in the nomination “The best regional airport in Russia with the passenger traffic of 4-7 million people” (2019), “The best airport: facing the challenges 2020” (2021). "Four Stars" according to the results of a comprehensive industry study conducted by the agency "AviaPort" in 2015.

The passenger traffic of Krasnodar International Airport for the period from January to November 2021 amounted to 4 667 055 people.

The main project of the airport was the construction of a new terminal complex of Krasnodar airport. In 2024, a terminal with an area of 83 thousand square meters will be built, which will serve more than 10 million passengers per year. The airfield will be able to handle up to 30 take-off and landing operations per hour.

On May 31, 2019, the President of the Russian Federation signed Decree No. 246 on assignment of names of outstanding Russians to the airports. Krasnodar International Airport was named after Catherine II.

CONTACT FOR MASS MEDIA

Kirill Osipov

+7 (861) 219-15-80

k.osipov@krr.aero

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021