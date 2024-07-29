Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q), in collaboration with the Center for the Development of Medical Education at the Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo (CEDEM-FMUSP), hosted a global congress on precision health innovations and education in São Paulo, Brazil.

Precision health represents a revolutionary approach in healthcare, integrating advanced technologies and personalized data to gain comprehensive insights into an individual’s unique biology, environment, and lifestyle factors. By leveraging evidence and data, precision health aims to enhance individual lifespans by addressing specific determinants of health. This paradigm shift offers both challenges and opportunities, setting new standards across the healthcare system.

Titled ‘Transforming Health Professional Education, Research and Care (PHIE-CIIPES),’ the international congress brought together leading local and international experts to explore how the latest innovations, approaches, and technologies are reshaping medical education, translational research, and precision care. Highlights included discussions on how extended reality is transforming classrooms and emergency rooms; how artificial intelligence is revolutionizing learning, disease diagnostics, and treatments; and how wearable technologies are uncovering the impact of climate change on health. Reflecting the innovation theme of the congress, Brazilian education-tech and health-tech startups also pitched their groundbreaking ideas.

WCM-Q experts participated in a variety of workshops and panel discussions, addressing important topics such as leadership in the workplace; breaking gender barriers in science; the ethics and macroeconomic implications of big data/AI; the future of medical education; patient advocacy; and innovation in health education and precision health.

The event was an important gathering of the global healthcare community, attracting approximately 700 attendees, including medical educators, students, health practitioners, researchers, policymakers, and innovators. This diverse range of participants underscored the global interest and commitment to precision health.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Javaid Sheikh, dean of WCM-Q, said: “The congress brought together researchers and experts, who are globally recognized for their outstanding scientific contributions and practical expertise. It provided a platform for discussions and knowledge-sharing to drive the positive transformation of health professions education, research, and patient care. As part of our commitment to enhancing the entire health span, we must work together to build a future where healthcare is participatory, proactive, and precise. Our pursuit of innovation must be accompanied by a commitment to sustainable and inclusive practices.”

