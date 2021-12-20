UAE: The leading manufacturer of furniture and office equipment presented new insights on the future of work as part of a partnership with American University of Sharjah (AUS), IIT Institute of Design (IIT ID) at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago and the USA Pavilion at an exclusive VIP event at Dubai Expo 2020 on 15th December 2021.

With a strong focus on the future and innovations in quantum computing, sustainable energy and more, the USA Pavilion was the perfect place to host the VIP event, which was attended by more than 70 Herman Miller clients, along with leading A&D and industry stakeholders from around the region – all of whom were the first to hear the latest perspectives from the forefront of workplace design thinking.

As keynote speaker, Oliver Baxter, MillerKnoll’s Insights Programme Manager, presented never-before-shared perspectives on work in 2022 and beyond.

Titled “Visualising Workplace Evolution”, Herman Miller hosted a panel discussion with regional industry experts. With longstanding experience of what works in the workplace and what doesn’t – as well as a keen understanding of where the workplace is heading, the panel included Gloria Mamwa, Managing Director and Regional Head of Property, Africa, and Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank; David Suarez, Health Industries Partner, People & Organisation Leader, PwC Middle East; and Ammar Kalo, Associate Professor and Director of Labs at CAAD at AUS. Each of them offered valuable insights into how work will look in the face of a rapidly changing landscape.

“The VIP event was an unparalleled opportunity to hear never-before-shared perspectives on work in 2022 and beyond,” said Stacy Stewart, Regional Director, Middle East and Africa for MillerKnoll. “For Herman Miller and MillerKnoll, being part of a pavilion as dynamic as the US Pavilion has been a very rewarding experience. We’re also excited about the benefits moving forward.”

During the panel discussion, David Suarez shared valuable data and insights from PWC’s “Return to work” survey. Overall, 83% of employers and 71% of employees agree that the work from home was effective. Going forward, David said that people will still want to work one or two days from home. Looking at the evolution of workspaces in 2022 and beyond, he commented:

“Exponential technologies are disrupting at record speeds how we as humans need to interface with ever more intelligent machines – learning, adapting and fundamentally re-thinking old paradigms become crucial to surviving and thriving in this brave new world.”

Along with a valuable panel discussion and opportunities for connection, the event offered further surprises. One lucky winner walked away with a full ergonomic work set-up: CBS’s Oripura laptop stand, a Cosm chair, and an OE1 Nook workstation, which forms part of the

OE1 Workspace Collection; a collection of essential, optimised pieces designed for a new era in the workplace.

Taking a position on the future of work, Gloria Mamwa stated: "The future of work is no longer in the future. It is with us and will continue to evolve as we continue to embed life and experiences as part of the work cycle and work as part of the life cycle.”

The panel agreed with Ammar Kalo that flexibility would be the "number one priority" of many future workers. He added: “Flexibility in workplace types, hours, locations, and compensation packages will be major decision factors for employees as the world adapts to a post-Covid work environment.”

To discover further perspectives on the future of work, please visit Herman Miller’s new regional design centre. For more on Herman Miller MEA events at Expo 2020, please follow our social media channels.

Running until 31st March 2022, World Expo 2020 event is a coming together of global talent to showcase technology, art, architecture, food, culture, and much more. The event is especially significant because it’s the first time the event has been held in the Middle East and Africa.

For more on World Expo 2020 and the USA Pavilion, please visit www.expo2020dubai.com and www.usapavilion.org.

