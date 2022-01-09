Sharjah : The Sharjah Government Media Bureau, organisers of the sixth edition of Xposure International Photography Festival (Xposure 2022), will announce the details and vibrant programming agenda of live, in-person interactions, workshops, discussions, and other activities at a press conference to be held at at The Flying Saucer in Sharjah on Monday, January 17, at 10:00am. As a premier global event dedicated to celebrating the art of photography, Xposure 2022 will feature a wide spectrum of stunning images from across the world that cut across genres and formats, and celebrate culture, beauty, adventure, and humanity.

The press conference will reveal all the key information about the offerings of the 2022 edition, and outline details of the renowned global photographers, aspiring photographers, and media artists, who will be showcasing their unique works that demonstrate the breadth of contemporary image-making and storytelling at the festival this year. Details about the exhibitions, workshops, seminars, screenings, portfolio reviews, focus groups, and competitions that will be delivered during the seven-day festival from February 09-15, will also be announced.

To know more about the diverse range of exhibitions, workshops, and seminars, please visit Xposure’s official website: https://xposure.ae/

