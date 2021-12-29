Amman, Jordan - Umniah held an orientation workshop on December 16 for a group of students that benefit from the Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans’ programs, a move that is in line with its long-term cooperation with the Queen Rania Foundation as well as a number of initiatives implemented by The Tank, the company’s business incubator. The company is an avid believer in investing in the development of the country’s youth, which is a main pillar of its corporate social responsibility strategy and aims to have a positive and empowering impact on less advantaged communities through effective partnerships.

The workshop, which was divided into two parts, saw the participation of Umniah’s Youth Unit and Field Marketing Manager Eyhab Qassir in the first session, who explained about the company’s Youth Unit, which was established in 2014 based on the fact that the Unit’s segment makes up a large proportion of the country’s total population and a large segment of its client base. The Unit’s formation is also in line with the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II, who urged for the empowerment of Jordan’s youth as they are the future of the nation. Qassir went on to speak about the services provided by the Youth Unit to university students; one being a series of training courses preparing students to enter the job market and that focused on direct marketing, communication and negotiation skills. Students also had the opportunity of taking part in internal training programs within Umniah’s various departments.

In the second part of the workshop, Umniah Human Resources Planning and Development Manager Rawa Sawalha gave attendees guidance on how to write an impressive CV and how to navigate the personal interview phase of their job search.

Umniah Director of Communications Wajeeha Al-Husseini stressed on the importance of the orientation workshop given by Umniah team members, which serves to broaden the horizons of the attendees from the Al-Aman Fund, going on to add that Umniah realizes the importance of the skills acquired through hands-on training, which provide students with experience essential to their future success. Al-Husseini said the workshops are in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility strategy, which aims to empower the country’s youth through advanced skills that enrich their future professional lives by preparing them to enter the job market and contributes to achieving comprehensive and sustainable economic development.

Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans General Manager Noor Homoud welcomed the partnership with Umniah, adding that the company plays a vital role with the fund’s students. Through its support, Umniah has given them the opportunity to develop and advance their skills while simultaneously contributing to their communities, all of which effectively showcases the principles of successful partnerships between the public and private sectors.

Established in 2003 by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans supports orphaned young men and women nation-wide by providing them with academic and vocational education, self-development programs, capacity building, and internships during their study period, in addition to providing living expenses, health insurance, counseling and guidance services.

