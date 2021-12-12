PHOTO
FUJAIRAH, United Arab Emirates - Rumailah Farms, a leading Fujairah-based dairy producer, has begun offering tours of its high-tech production facility, where members of the public can get a firsthand view of the farm’s operations from beginning to end. “We’re thrilled to open our dairy facility up to the general public,” Rumailah Farms General Manager Abdullah Taleb says. “There’s so much to see behind the scenes – not least of which are the world-renowned Jersey cows for which our products are known throughout the UAE.”
First established in 2018, Rumailah Farms has rapidly made a name for itself by relying exclusively on Jersey cow milk for its wide range of dairy products. Popularly known as the “milk of royalty,” Jersey cow milk is recognized internationally for its exceptionally rich and creamy taste.
‘Unique Learning Opportunity’
On a standard tour, participants will be treated to an in-depth look at the farm – home to literally hundreds of Jersey cows – and its full range of dairy operations. “Visitors will have the chance to meet the cows, see how they’re milked, and get an idea of how the dairy industry works,” Taleb says. “They can also sample our delicious ice cream.” Those seeking a more comprehensive tour of the facility can take advantage of the “Full Farmers” tour, which begins at the break of dawn and includes a mouthwatering fresh farm breakfast.
By providing daily tours, Taleb explains, Rumailah Farms not only bolsters its brand visibility, “but it also provides a unique learning opportunity for schools, families and anyone interested in agriculture and the dairy business.”
New Means of Interacting with Customers
Opening the facility up to the public serves to confirm Rumailah Farms’ commitment to providing local residents with access to delicious, 100%-natural dairy products. Notably, it will also create a new tourism niche – agro-tourism – in the UAE. “Rumailah Farms prides itself in its innovative business approach, which includes strategic alliances and a focus on quality,” Taleb says. “We’re always on the lookout for novel means of interacting with customers.”
Along with supplying a growing number of hotels and restaurants in the UAE with its signature dairy products, Rumailah Farms also operates two popular coffee shops on the country’s dynamic East Coast.
