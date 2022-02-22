Dubai, UAE: The Middle East Council of Shopping Centres & Retailers (MECS+R), the long-standing and largest retail trade body in the Middle East launches its 1st Quarter Edition for the year 2022 of the Retail People Magazine (‘RPM’) with the theme “New Beginnings.”

Following a successful Retail Congress MENA, where we welcomed over 4,000+ delegates, the start of the year 2022 has been phenomenal. As a strong organization, we can now move from strength to strength to bring people together to continue to share information, knowledge and experiences.

The Retail People Magazine is a quarterly-released issue, available online via issuu link, with downloadable pdf copies and printouts too. Intended for all retail professional’s readership, this magazine is filled with fresh and great insights from experts from the region and beyond.

In this 2022 Q1 Edition, we are excited and honoured to feature Al Othaim Investment Co. who is a long-standing supporter of the organization. We are grateful to have Mr. Meshaal Bin Omairh, the Group CEO of Al Othaim Investment Co., as our featured cover story. Meshaal is one of Saudi Arabia’s most successful business leaders. He brings 26 years of relevant experience with a deep knowledge of the private sector in the Kingdom and internationally. Meshaal highlights the future plans of Al Othaim as they become the region’s 1st choice community shopping and entertainment destination for both tenants and shoppers.

This latest issue of RPM also brings you timely information about the Metaverse which is grabbing headlines nowadays particularly how it affects the retail industry. In this edition, we also feature exciting news from ROSHN Real Estate, Hamat Holding, City Centre Bahrain and Dubai Outlet Mall.

You will also get timely and informative exclusive article on social media trends that will create an impact in your business. In the aspect of technology, you will find a write-up focused on how AI will continue to thrive in the real estate, and why innovation is expected to lead in the Middle East. These are just a few of the many topics included in the magazine together with the latest news in the retail market trends.

MECS+R and Retail People Magazine would like to thank all the advertisers and contributors who have supported and helped us with the publication and release of this first issue of the year. We could not have succeeded without your involvement. A huge thank you to the following sponsors -

AL OTHAIM INVESTMENT CO.

AL OTHAIM LEISURE

WINGSTOP

YARDI

SOUQ7 / AZAD PROPERTIES

DAMAC PROPERTIES

RED SEA MALL

ROSHN REAL ESTATE

EVENTX

Read The Retail People Magazine – Issue 30 “New Beginnings”

-Ends-

About The MECS+R:

Established in 1994, The Middle East Council of Shopping Centres, with its newly branded name The Middle East Council of Shopping Centres & Retailers (MECS+R), has grown over the years and has a strong and closely connected member base of over 1,100 industry professionals from all over the Middle East & North Africa representing Retailers, Shopping Mall Owners, Developers, Marketing Managers, Leasing Managers & Specialists, Consultants, Property Managers, Financiers, Accountants, Government Officials and Industry Suppliers. MECS+R provides its members with unparalleled local and international business contacts and support through its network of international affiliates.

Web: http://www.mecsc.org/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mecscdubai/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/mecsc/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MECSC_ORG

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mecsc/

FB: http://www.facebook.com/MECSC.org

For more info, contact customercare@mecsc.org

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022