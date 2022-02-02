PHOTO
Dubai : Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) has held its first MBRU Medical Careers Fair which will become an annual event following its debut success.
The inaugural edition, a hybrid event – live on-campus and online – attracted a keen audience of MBRU students enrolled in the University’s Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery program, MBBS, from Year 4-6.
Eleven virtual booths took the students through 10 clinical specialties and the 11th booth was dedicated to global health and staffed by a team from Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) – the international humanitarian medical NGO that operates worldwide. Specialties that came under the fair’s microscope included family medicine, psychiatry, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, surgery, pathology and clinical laboratory medicine, intensive care and anesthetics, emergency medicine and radiology.
“The medical careers fair gave the students insights into clinical training options and non-clinical career pathways such as research and academia,” explained Dr. Reem Al Jayyousi, Associate Professor of Medicine at MBRU’s College of Medicine and the event’s faculty lead.
The fair was launched as a key platform to prepare students for post-graduation careers, as tomorrow’s healthcare professionals.
“There are several factors in a student’s life that influence their decision making to become future doctors. I always encourage students to focus on the initial purpose they chose to become doctors – to serve humanity.” said Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Deputy Director-General of Dubai Health Authority, who delivered the event’s welcoming address.
“The careers fair is central to our drive to ensure our students are well prepared to make decisions on their next steps after graduation. We included Year 4 students to give them plenty of time to decide on their options when it comes to specialization,” explained Professor Suleiman Al Hammadi, Dean of MBRU’s College of Medicine.
“Given this launch success we want the event to become an annual gathering and we hope to help aspiring future medics to discover and gain first-hand knowledge of the career paths that MBRU’s undergraduate and postgraduate degrees can create for them. This initiative is in line with our aim of becoming a global hub for innovative and integrated healthcare education and research at the service of humanity.”
