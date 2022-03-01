Introducing Midnight and Sport Editions on the LS and LT trims and Redline Edition on the Premier trim

Design and technology enhancements across all trims with 3 new colors

Middle East — Chevrolet Traverse has carved out a unique place in the Chevy line-up as the mid-size SUV that blends brawns with brains, offering the technology, capability and safety to move the region’s families from A to B. For 2022, the Chevrolet Traverse updates keep a keen eye on design enhancements, offering a more stylized iteration of this family-favorite SUV as well as introducing the all-new RS trim. Designed for the go-getters, the 2022 Traverse is now available in showrooms, taking family adventures to the next level.

“Every Chevrolet SUV has a distinct personality, and the Traverse is no exception. For 2022, we have introduced more choices on the Traverse, ensuring every driver finds the trim that matches their personality. The Midnight and Sports Editions add a new look for LS and LT trims, and the Redline Edition adds a variety of upgrades inside and out to make the Traverse stand out even more. While the launch of the all-new RS trim revolutionizes options for the adventurous family who want a stunning SUV that makes no compromise on performance, technology and safety,” said Sharon Nishi, Chief Marketing Officer, GM Middle East.

Adventurers Assemble: All-New RS Trim Introduced

2022 Chevrolet Traverse unleashes an all-new trim in the Middle East: the RS trim, inspired by the rugged outdoors and encouraging adventure-at-first-sight.

The RS trim features a performance-inspired mesh grille with black Chevy bowtie and unique front splitter elements to define its sporty demeanor, along with 20-inch Dark aluminum wheels. Boosting the visual appeal with black window trim and black roof rails. Powered rear liftgate, front fascia body color, ornamentation of the RS badge, which adds to the visual look. Inside, the Traverse features wireless phone charging.

The Middle East specific RS offers the standard 3.6L V6 engine, allowing for impressive power and available towing capability no matter your destination. Plus, the 9-speed automatic transmission offering the smooth shifting you want and the fuel economy you need.

Additional standard content on the Traverse RS includes:

HID headlamps and LED daytime running lamps

Upper and lower active aero shutters

Chevrolet MyLink radio with 8-inch diagonal color touchscreen and navigation

OnStar® 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi® hotspot (3-month/3GB data trial)

Multicolor driver information center display

Jet Black leather-appointed seating surfaces

Heated front seats

Universal Home Remote

Tri-zone automatic climate control

Bose premium 10-speaker audio system

Power liftgate

Keyless Open with extended-range Remote Keyless Entry

Remote start

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Rear Park Assist

HD Surround Vision

Rear Camera Mirror

Rear Seat Reminder

Enhancements Across All Trims

In addition to the all-new RS trim, the 2022 Chevrolet Traverse builds on its bold good looks, with a styling refresh across all existing trims, to bring elevated design and style to its driver. Now available in six trims – LS, LT, LT Leather, RS, Premier, and High Country – there is a Traverse to fit every lifestyle.

Each trim boasts an all-new front fascia and grille design, that complements the trim personality. New LED headlamps, LED daytime driving lights and taillamps add to the adventurous look of the Traverse, while a redesigned gear lever offers a unique look.

To ensure you don’t miss a single moment on an adventure, the 2022 Traverse offers stunning views, with a Dual Skyscape sunroof. Bringing the outside in, the Dual Skyscape sunroof adds a premium look and feel to the mid-SUV.

2022 Traverse also brings tech advancements on the interior, with an 8-inch Driver Infotainment Center, to provide convenience through technology by having control of your vehicle right at your fingertips.

2022 Traverse Launches Midnight and Sports Editions on LS and LT, and Redline Edition on Premier

Following the global success of the customized packages on Chevy’s SUV portfolio, the 2022 Traverse launches three new special editions in the Middle East: Midnight and Sport Editions, available on LS and LT, and Redline Edition, available on Premier.

The Midnight Edition stands out, even as it blends into the night. The exterior is a rich deep Mosaic Black and is complemented with a black ice grille, black roof rails, black-painted aluminum wheels and black Chevy bowtie. This all-black look to the 2022 Traverse LS and LT trims lends it a dramatic air, appealing to drivers looking to channel performance from the engine through to design.

Meanwhile, the Sport Edition is designed to emphasize a more athletic look. With black-painted aluminum wheels and a black grille, through to black badging and black roof rails, the styling cues on the 2022 Traverse pop against any of the exterior colors and add a sporty, dynamic look.

A striking new take on the Traverse SUV and exclusive to the Premier trim level, the Redline Edition is equipped with black wheels featuring distinct red hash marks, black nameplates with a red outline, blacked-out grilles, and black Chevrolet bowtie logos. The Redline Edition adds a sharper exterior styling and accents to make the 2022 Traverse look even bolder.

The 2022 Chevrolet Traverse is now available in showrooms across the Middle East. For more information, please visit Chevrolet Arabia.­­­­­­­­­­­­­­

