Bangalore/ San Francisco: Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services, announced that it has collaborated with ASKA, a drive and fly company that offers consumers a new generation commuter vehicle by combining the convenience of an automobile, with the safety, ease and efficiency of VTOL (Vertical Take-off And Landing) and STOL (Short Take Off and Landing) flight, to create the best drive-and-fly experience. The collaboration aims to solve the worldwide problem of traffic congestion and improve people’s quality of life with the world's first viable drive & fly eVTOL (Electric drive & fly Vertical Take-off and Landing).

This collaboration will leverage Tech Mahindra’s extensive expertise in the engineering space that comes with decades of experience of working with top aerospace and automotive customers. Further, through this engagement, Tech Mahindra will support ASKA in the areas of design, analysis, development of composites and advanced materials, crash dynamics (automotive and aerospace), battery and structural testing.

Guy Kaplinsky, Co-founder and CEO of ASKA, said, “We are confident that our engagement with Tech Mahindra will boost ASKA’s development, testing and certification process to meet ASKA™’s commercialization target for 2026. Tech Mahindra’s aim to deliver tomorrow’s experiences today, solidly supports our mission to solve the worldwide problem of traffic congestion and improve people’s quality of life.”

ASKATM is a 4-seater electric flying vehicle that can drive like a car and take off vertically to fly efficiently like an aircraft with a maximum flight range of 250 miles on a single charge. It is also equipped with a range extender engine that charges the batteries during flight. The collaboration will accelerate the eVTOL’s development, testing and certification and thereby escalate its commercialization by 2026, making it scalable to solve the problem of traffic congestion.

Lakshmanan Chidambaram, President – Enterprise Americas, Tech Mahindra, said, “The development of drive-and-fly vehicles is an emerging area of innovation globally, which can play a great role in creating best travel experience with minimal infrastructure investment and low environmental impacts. We look forward to creating synergies with ASKATM by working on the engineering design and analysis of fly and drive eVTOL, and thereby delivering tomorrow’s experience today, which forms the core objective of our NXT.NOWTM strategy.”

As part of the NXT.NOWTM framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance human centric experiences for businesses. This means focusing on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation to better meet the evolving needs of its customers through our DigitALL framework.

About ASKA

NFT Inc. (d/b/a ASKA) is a California-based company developing ASKA™️, an electric drive & fly vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle . ASKA™️ is a 4-seater flying car that can drive like a car and take off vertically to fly efficiently like an aircraft. ASKA™️ is electric, and is also equipped with a range extender engine that charges the batteries during flight. With dual energy sources, ASKA™️ has a maximum flight range of 250 miles on a single charge. ASKA™️ solves the problem of urban traffic congestion and improves the quality of life by dramatically improving people's mobility. Founded in 2018, NFT Inc. has offices in Los Altos and Mountain View. To learn more, visit www.askafly.com.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and the society to Rise. We are a USD 5.1 billion organization with 145,000+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1191 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is the only Indian company in the world to receive the HRH The Prince of Wales’ Terra Carta Seal for its commitment to creating a sustainable future. We are the fastest growing brand in ‘brand strength’ and amongst the top 7 IT brands globally. With the NXT.NOWTM framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’ for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. Tech Mahindra aims at delivering tomorrow’s experiences today, and believes that the ‘Future is Now’.

We are part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

