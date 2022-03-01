Doha ,Qatar : TecCentric and OmniClouds announce a new partnership to securely and efficiently optimize, migrate, and support organizations’ migration from traditional internet connectivity models to modern, cloud-based network infrastructures.

Technology Centric Solutions (TecCentric), Qatar’s go-to provider for technology, cloud, security, and operation services, and OmniClouds, one of the global SD-WAN leaders, delivering the transformational promise of the cloud with a self-driving wide area network, announced their new partnership today.



This collaboration offers Qatari organizations Information and Communications Technology (ICT) as a service. This unique value proposition enables them to take full advantage of enterprise solutions to grow their business without investing in ICT. Through TecCentric's local expertise and know-how, OmniClouds' wide range of SD-WAN services and solutions that include cloud migration, connectivity, and security managed services, will be implemented to support Qatari organizations' ability in accelerating their digital transformation and seamlessly move from traditional internet connectivity models to modern, cloud-based network infrastructures.

Commenting on this partnership, Bassel AlHalabi, Managing Director of TecCentric, states, “OmniClouds services provide the support needed for organizations to easily keep up with an ever-advancing market, safely and promptly migrating and operating on a cloud infrastructure. The solutions, they offer, make this collaboration a strategic one for TecCentric, as we continue to provide to the Qatari market, services and solutions that go hand-in-hand with our intent to enable organizations on their journey to success in digital transformation.”



“We are building our ecosystem, to empower chief information officers and technology leaders, in the country, with opportunities for innovation, scalability, and transformation, as well as local support, ensuring they capture the full value of every solution”, he continues.

Amr Eid, Chief Executive Officer and Board member at OmniClouds, states, "With the world hurtling at neck break speed towards 5G technologies and hybrid work environments. OmniClouds aims at equipping enterprises with the latest in ICTaaS, ICT as a service, paradigm shift, making them more agile and ready for a whirlwind 5G future will squeezing value out of traditional 4G & conventional ADSL.

OmniClouds is the first worldwide carrier grid SDN digital solutions provider to offer ICT as a service, which is delivered across a global, privately owned multiple-layer secured networks. We promise to provide state-of-the-art SD-WAN as a Service through our strategic alliance with TecCentric in Qatar.



This alliance allows organizations to leverage and achieve better performance agility and cost optimization without compromising security and reliability. Such services provide a unified, managed end-to-end experience that helps enterprises and governments manage change and expedite their digital transformation activities. Our relationship with TecCentric is critical in assisting Qatar's digital transformation journey."

