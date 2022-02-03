Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) has adopted electronic approvals for No Objection Certificates (NOC) in Abu Dhabi for all requests that require technical reviewing by specialists in charge of issuing approvals related to infrastructure construction, building, and development projects. This allows clients, including consultants, contractors, or developers, to acquire an NOC from the Center electronically without the need to visit or submit any paperwork, which will improve efficiency, reduce costs and efforts, and simplify operations and procedures related to NOCs for clients in all sectors.

The system is the first of a comprehensive series of basic and complimentary services covering main and supporting operations related to municipal approvals, which are required for facilities and infrastructure construction and development projects in Abu Dhabi.

The use of the NOC’s electronic approval system for facilities and infrastructure came after the Center conducted a study to evaluate the current NOC services and their elements in relation to facilities and infrastructure services, defining the requirements for these services during the various stages of any given project, and adding them into the system. The Center ensured the services’ compliance with the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council’s (ADQCC) regulations regarding the infrastructure requirements for municipal solid waste collection and transportation services for specific categories of waste producers, which will be applied by consultants, contractors, and developers as required by the Center when submitting paperwork.

His Excellency Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of Tadweer, said: “In line with the strategies and directives of our wise leadership regarding the digital transformation of services, we linked the procedures for NOCs at the Center with the unified system at the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT). This comes in line with the emirate’s policy of facilitating business and reducing the time needed for receiving services to achieve the requirements of a competitive and pioneering business environment in Abu Dhabi, as well as develop a safe digital environment that protects data and information systems.”

About Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer):

Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) is a government entity founded in 2008 upon the directives of His Highness Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, to serve as a starting point for the establishment of an integrated waste management system in Abu Dhabi. The Center aims to build a sustainable environmental system by realising significant achievements in its projects and services. In addition, it aims to ensure the optimal utilisation of natural resources and transforming waste into a vital resource that contributes to the economy, by focusing on three central sectors: operations, strategy and business development, and supportive services, along with the related departments responsible for working towards achieving the Center’s plans, strategy, and goals.

The Center’s main activities includes the management of projects and facilities, waste collection services, pest control services, and licensing, tariff and client services. The Center has specialised departments responsible for the activities related to the waste management services, as well as waste collection, transport, treatment, and recycling in proper and safe ways and in line with international best practices. The Center’s departments are also responsible for establishing facilities, managing specialised projects, providing pest control services, and providing the best services to clients according to the best international practices. The Center aims to raise the society’s environmental awareness to create a healthy, safe, and sustainable environment in line with the Abu Dhabi Vision 2030.

