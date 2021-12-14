Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (AETOSWire): stc exerted its technical capabilities to cover the land port between KSA and the Sultanate of Oman, which was recently inaugurated between Al Bat-ha area in Al-Ahsa and Umm Al-Zamoul at the Omani borders in a desert area with difficult and special terrains. The project linked the fiber-optic network along the road, where network coverage reached 100% and was implemented as a support for local content, through 10 local contractors. The length of cabling procedures exceeded “590” km while the length of fiber-optic cables exceeded “630” km, using more than 80 high-tech machines and equipment and with the participation of more than 1500 workers and technicians who worked around the clock.

The project was implemented in various areas along the road, which are characterized by its difficult and tough terrains and hard to work at in some circumstances.

This project is considered one of the large projects implemented by stc and within a short record period of 180 days, where 40 mobile towers were connected with optical fibers. The land port service and the entities working in it with the latest technologies and at high speeds that support 100 GB of data.

