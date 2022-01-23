DUBAI – Singapore unveiled a new Dendrobium orchid hybrid named after the historic Expo 2020 Dubai this morning. The new bloom, named Dendrobium Expo 2020 Dubai, was the main highlight of the Singapore Day festivities at the World Expo - a day that recognises the city-state’s participation in the global event.

Singapore’s Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Mr. Teo Chee Hean officiated at the ceremony. The orchid celebrates Singapore’s unique culture and commemorates the nation’s strong bilateral relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Senior Minister Teo said, “As small states and hubs in our respective regions, Singapore and the UAE have benefited from a close friendship and partnership that have continued to strengthen over the years. The UAE is Singapore’s largest trading partner and investment destination in the Middle East. We enjoy strong people-to-people ties, with the UAE hosting the largest number of Singaporeans in the region. Our two countries are also strongly committed to creating a more sustainable future. It is fitting that we are unveiling the Dendrobium Expo 2020 Dubai orchid today, to mark not just the flourishing ties between our two countries, but also our shared love and respect for nature.”

A delicate bouquet of gracefully twisted golden yellow petals with light purple veins, the Dendrobium Expo 2020 Dubai has been specially selected to complement the colours of the Expo 2020 Dubai logo. It celebrates the coming together of nations from all over the world to forge stronger partnerships and co-create a brighter future. The orchid is created by the Singapore Botanic Gardens in honour of Expo 2020 Dubai and to commemorate Singapore Day at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Dendrobium Expo 2020 Dubai will be displayed at the Flower Cone at the Singapore Pavilion together with two other prominent orchid hybrids - the Dendrobium Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, which is named after Mother of the Nation Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak; and the Aranda Lee Kuan Yew which is named in honour of the late Mr. Lee Kuan Yew, the founding Prime Minister of modern Singapore and the architect behind Singapore’s transformation into a premier tropical Garden City. Both orchids mirror the theme of the Pavilion as a representation of Singapore’s ambition of becoming a City in Nature, and the long-standing relationship between Singapore and the UAE.

Capping off the Singapore Day festivities, the Singapore Pavilion also plays host to several exciting activities that provide visitors to the Expo with a taste of Singapore’s cultural offerings. This includes performances at Al Wasl Plaza, digital visual art showcases as part of Singapore Art Week, a presentation of local hawker fare, as well as an international dialogue on the future of travel.

Since 1956, orchids have been deeply rooted in Singapore’s history, culture and economy, where the propagation, cultivation and crossbreeding of unique cultivars were gifted to other countries as a gesture of friendship in what has been termed “orchid diplomacy”. Visitors to the Singapore Pavilion can view two distinguished orchid hybrids: the beautiful and free-flowering Dendrobium Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak orchid hybrid, and the vigorous and robust Aranda Lee Kuan Yew.

Accompanying the symphony of more than 50 orchids that reside at the Flower Cone, the new orchid hybrid will be displayed at the Singapore Pavilion’s Flower Cone for a limited time. It both signifies the long-standing spirit of cooperation between the two countries and the hope for increased interaction for a brighter future.

For Singapore Day, visitors to the Expo can also enjoy a taste of Singapore’s food culture with bite-sized samples from a special Modern-Singaporean (Mod-Sin) menu, prepared by Chef Haikal Johari from Singapore Michelin-star restaurant, Alma by Juan Amador.

-Ends-

Join the conversation on the Singapore Pavilion via

Facebook (@expo2020singapore)

Instagram (@expo2020singapore)

Twitter (@expo2020sg)

hashtags #Expo2020SG and #NatureNurtureFuture.

For more details on the Singapore Pavilion and Expo 2020 Dubai, please visit www.singapore2020expo.gov.sg and www.expo2020dubai.com respectively.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Cosmopol

Shireen Shakeel

Shireen@cosmopole.com

About the Singapore Pavilion

The Singapore Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai pays tribute to Singapore’s journey towards growth, sustainability and resilience. Titled “Nature. Nurture. Future.”, it presents a microcosm of Singapore’s transformed landscape to visitors and reflects the nation’s vision of becoming a City in Nature with the smart integration of design, technology and nature. Designed to be a self-sufficient ecosystem to achieve net-zero energy during the 6-month event period, the Pavilion features a multi-layered, three-dimensional green space that will showcase Singapore’s strengths and expertise, and highlight how the country continues to rise above its physical limitations to strive towards liveability, sustainability and resilience through innovative urban solutions.

About Urban Redevelopment Authority of Singapore

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) is Singapore's land use planning and conservation agency. Our mission is ‘to make Singapore a great city to live, work and play’. We strive to create an endearing home and a vibrant city through long-term planning and innovation, in partnership with the community.

URA’s multi-faceted role includes being the main government land sales agent. We attract and channel private capital investments to develop sites that support planning, economic and social objectives. We also partner the community to enliven our public spaces to create a car-lite, people-friendly and liveable city for all to enjoy. In shaping a distinctive city, URA also promotes architecture and urban design excellence. Visit www.ura.gov.sg for more information.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022