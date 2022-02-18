Sharjah, UAE – Sharjah Light Festival 2022 continues to welcome guests across various locations, offering a series of enchanting light shows that are scheduled to go on until 20 February across various regions and cities of the emirate under the theme ‘Echoes of the Future’.

Al Hamriya Municipality building is hosting a mesmerising light show titled ‘A Journey of Legacy’ – a three-part story, beginning with images from Sharjah’s traditional heritage, which includes its coastal history and escalating economic growth over the past five decades. The show then moves on to the present with scenes of prosperity in the thriving emirate, concluding with displays that explore the success that is in store for Sharjah over the next 50 years.

The narrative display begins with a medley of multi-coloured images of flowers and futuristic geometric shapes adorning the structural columns of the building, depicting the remarkable achievements Sharjah has made at various levels, which also serve to outline an ambitious roadmap for the emirate’s bright future.

Al Rafisah Dam in Khorfakkan will serve as the backdrop for a show titled ‘Dream of the Impossible’, transforming the majestic rock formations behind the dam into a panoramic screen where a story of hope for a bright future will be displayed. The show tells of a boy with a dream to climb to the top of the fort and touch the moon. In his quest, he follows a sphere of light which shows him the past and its hardships.

The audience is then transported through a harmonious landscape and treated to visions of a gracious city where the boy resides with his family in the future. The story reflects how Sharjah and the UAE overcame the difficulties of ancient times, while preserving their heritage.

The show at Al Rafisah Dam is a new addition to the Festival and has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm from audiences and the media.

Also on the agenda is a show set to adorn the facades of government buildings in Kalba city, including the Directorate of Human Resources, Roads and Transport Authority Headquarters, Department of Town Planning and Survey and the Department of Public Works. Titled ‘Human Energy through Heritage and History’, the show sheds light on the power of human beings; innovation, progress, and authenticity are expressed in vibrant colours and shapes, highlighting geometric patterns and arabesques interspersed with mashrabiya patterns. These traditional designs embody Sharjah’s commitment to its culture and values. The display highlights the Department of Planning and Surveys building, with shape-shifting effects to celebrate the emirate’s reputation as a global example of progress.

Sharjah Light festival is scheduled to continue across the emirate until February 20, sites included in the festival will be welcoming visitors from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm on weekdays and until midnight on weekends.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022