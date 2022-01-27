Abu Dhabi : Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has announced the launch of the Ettihad Heroes Healthcare Center in Abu Dhabi. The center will specialize in providing COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 3 to 16 years,in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority.

Staffed by an integrated medical team of highly skilled doctors and nurses, the Ettihad Heroes Healthcare Center in Abu Dhabi will be open from Monday to Friday from 11 AM until 8 PM.

Speaking about the center, Dr. Noura Khamis Al-Ghaithi, Chief Operations Officer of Ambulatory Health Services, SEHA, said: “As part of SEHA’s mission to ensure the highest standards of quality healthcare for all, we are pleased to announce the launch of the Ettihad Heroes Healthcare Center. Through increasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered to children, we believe this will strengthen and further enhance the current efforts made by the United Arab Emirates in protecting our community and paving the road to recovery.”

Note: The location of Ettihad Heroes Healthcare Center will be in the same location of the previous Al Ettihad Center. The following link shows the location: https://goo.gl/maps/gD3CX3nRYAff37iZA

To book your appointment, please call 80050.

