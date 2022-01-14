Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has permanently closed its COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Center in Mina Rashid, Dubai.

These centers are open from 10am to 8pm every day.

For full details on the location of your nearest SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Center, please visit https://www.seha.ae/screening-locations/ . To book your appointment, please download the SEHA app.

