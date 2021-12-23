Seera Group, the region’s leading travel and tourism company, is transforming its portfolio to create the largest travel business in the Middle East with the integration of its diverse verticals under the umbrella of Almosafer.

Almosafer will serve as the single umbrella travel brand under Seera Group managing not only consumer travel but also dedicated corporate & government services. Further, Seera’s travel services in the UAE will now also come under Almosafer for further expansion across the region. Earlier, these two services were under elaa and tajawal, respectively.

The strategic business integration is part of Seera Group’s transformation journey to enhance its business footprint, enhance customer service through advanced digital technology, and to strengthen operational efficiencies and enhance financial performance by optimising resources and leveraging the strong synergies of the different business units. As one cohesive brand with leading digital and consumer technologies, Almosafer will continue its investment in omnichannel products and services in an effort to enhance the overall customer experience in travel management for corporate & government entities in the Kingdom, as well as creating seamless travel experiences for customers across the Middle East.

Majed Alnefaie, CEO, Seera Group, said: “Seera is synonymous with the Kingdom’s transformational journey, playing an instrumental role in driving Vision 2030 and aiming to fast-track the revival of tourism in Saudi Arabia. Our shareholders are of utmost importance to us and with this move, we are leveraging our biggest success story with opportunities to grow further - driving business objectives and sales. Adaptable, innovative, digitally driven, Seera will continue to transform, evolve and grow to meet market, customer and partner needs. The integration will address market fragmentation and help us continue to build dialogue in the wider GCC as well as globally about our capabilities.”

He added: “The integration of our travel services under the umbrella of Almosafer is a milestone in the onward growth plans of our organisation. We are now creating one of the largest and most powerful travel businesses in the region with strong omnichannel capabilities that meet the requirements of all our partners – travellers, corporate customers and government agencies. This will further enable us to unlock exceptional value for our stakeholders by enhancing our operational efficiencies and offering our digital know-how to all. The integration also positions us as one of the National Champion companies in the travel and tourism sector.”

Muzzammil Ahussain, EVP, Almosafer, added: “This is a strategic business decision that will further enhance the product offering of Almosafer. We have been continuously evolving our value proposition to deliver enhanced product offerings for our stakeholders. With the unification of all services under one umbrella, we are demonstrating our strengths in being agile and flexible to meet the aspirations of our customers. We will continue to leverage superior technology to provide seamless customer services.”

The move will significantly benefit customers by providing seamless integrated journeys. Both B2C and B2B customers will now gain from the exceptional service offered by Almosafer. Almosafer Business will be the go-to business division for corporate and governmental bookings and online services to further help drive tourist bookings from the UAE to Saudi Arabia.

A flagship brand that has built a strong reputation among customers, Almosafer will in future provide customers the ability to manage both their personal and business-related travel bookings under one platform in addition to amplifying opportunities for cross-selling by drawing on the omnichannel strengths of the brand. Almosafer will also become the one-stop shop for all travel needs, serving travellers through a network of omnichannel offerings.

Seera Group is a significant contributor to the growth of the domestic, inbound, and outbound tourism economies of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a best-in-class business partner in unlocking the opportunities in the region. Providing technology-powered travel services for consumers, businesses, government partners and pilgrims, Seera’s businesses include Lumi, the car rental and leasing brand; Discover Saudi, an integrated destination management company; and Mawasim, Seera’s wholesale tour operator for Hajj & Umrah.

