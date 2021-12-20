Jeddah, Saudi Arabia : Saudia Cargo has signed a sponsorship agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s first female, accredited rally driver at Rally Dakar, Mashael AlObaidan, as part of the company’s continuous contributions to the Kingdom’s various entertainment and sporting events. The 33-year-old ambitious driver is ready to take part in Rally Dakar in 2022, as the first Saudi and Arab female participant, in the prominent worldwide race event. The event will kick off next year in Saudi Arabia for the third time in a row with drivers of 70 nationalities participating in Rally Dakar’s five different categories.

The rally track will start from the City of Hail ending in Jeddah and is famous for being the world’s longest and hardest rally track where drivers cross multiple cities facing different weather conditions and challenging complex topographies.

In line with Vision 2030 that recognizes a successful, modern nation must empower all members of society, including women, Mashael aspires to lead a new generation of female rally racers in the Middle East, and represent women empowerment across motorsports in Saudi Arabia. She is the first Saudi and Arab female to obtain a rally license in Saudi Arabia. Soon after becoming the first female licensed rally driver in KSA, Mashael placed 1st in the T3 category at Sharqiyah Rally and 5th overall out of 19 racers.

To sponsor Mashael AlObaidan was greatly welcomed by Saudia Cargo CEO Teddy Zebitz, who believes this step will support Saudis and enhance their performance in worldwide sporting tournaments while presenting the image of the empowered Saudi woman who proudly achieves successful national milestones with remarkable outcomes.

“We realize the importance of all events hosted by the Kingdom and the active role we play by utilizing our capacities and logistics services to ensure the success of such premium and challenging races,” Teddy Zebitz stated. “It is important to recognize the shared values and attributes between rally drivers and Saudia Cargo, where both face challenging routes, undergo long-haul races, and recognize the necessity of overcoming obstacles with great elegance under pressure. This requires agility, flexibility and unwavering resilience and commitment. These are the qualities and standards that drives us daily, as we deliver our services around the world. Clearly, the common values between Saudia Cargo – that exists to serve our global community – and rally driver Mashael AlObaidan are distinctly recognizable.”

With pride, Mashael stated, “It is an honor to participate in one of the toughest rallies in the world, with Saudia Cargo as a partner. Thanks to Saudia Cargo’s sponsorship, I have reached a major milestone in my career. This is an exciting time for me on several levels, primarily as having the opportunity to represent my country, and to honor the tenets of Vision 2030 in progressing the Kingdom forward.”

Mashael AlObaidan became the first Arab female driver from GCC to take part in the international Rally Dakar following her participation in the Spanish Baja Aragon Rally – the fifth stage of the World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas organized by FIA. Mashael also managed to finish second in the T3 category of the Hail International Rally in Saudi Arabia – the final round of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies – making her way through as the first Arab female rally driver to win a title in this race.

