PHOTO
- Strategic deal covers the rollout of training courses and workshops for medical doctors and diabetes educators with specific criteria and performance indicators
Saudi Arabia: The Saudi Health Council, represented by the National Diabetes Centre, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sanofi, to collaborate on various initiatives in research and development in the field of diabetes in the kingdom.
In the presence of Dr Nahar bin Mazki Al-Azmi, Secretary-General of the Saudi Health Council, and Dr Moatazbellah bin Muhammad Alruwaithi, Assistant Secretary-General, Dr Suleiman bin Nasser Alshehri, Director General of Saudi Diabetes Centre, Tarja Stenvall, Senior Vice President, General Medicines, Key Markets, Sanofi and Niven Al- Khoury, General Manager General Medicines KSA & Gulf MCO at Sanofi, the event has been held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Council.
“This collaboration will serve as a great impetus in offering efficient healthcare initiatives to develop the ecosystem of diabetes management in the country. Sanofi and SHC will collaborate in building the nucleus of scientific research and generating disease local data supported by establishing a comprehensive diabetes research network. In addition, the agreement includes launching a digital tool that aim to improve the efficiency of diabetes management among people living with diabetes in the country. This MoU will include collaboration in the development and implementation of tailored training courses and workshops for physicians and diabetes educators with specific criteria and performance indicators.” Dr. Al-Shehri said.
Dr. Al-Shehri acknowledges Sanofi’s effort in supporting scientific research, enhancing disease management capabilities, and patients awareness programs. He also conveyed his desire for continued effective and successful cooperation in the future between the two entities, in order to further improve the country’s healthcare sector.
Meanwhile, Tarja Stenvall, Senior Vice President, General Medicines Key Markets, Sanofi, welcomed the collaboration and highlighted its substantial role in facilitating comprehensive, high-quality healthcare to people living with diabetes.
“Drawing on our unrivalled experience in the fight against diabetes, we are implementing a series of strategic projects in the healthcare sector of Saudi Arabia. We’re grateful to the Saudi Health Council for its sustained efforts in coordination with various authorities to prevent and control diabetes as part of its commitment to bolster the country’s public health.” Tarja Stenvall, said
-Ends-
About Sanofi:
Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.
With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.
Sanofi, Empowering Life.
For more information please contact:
Jorhie Alban
Director of Communications and CSR
Sanofi, Greater Gulf
Mobile: +971 55 6258292
Tel: +971 4 550 3612
Email: jorhie.alban@sanofi.com
Vince Ang
New Perspective Media Group
Mobile: +971 55 4739253
Tel: +971 4 244 9597
Email: vince@newperspectivemedia.com
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.