Dubai, UAE: – SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, has announced the SANS Dubai February 2022 training program, to be held from February 12th– 17th, 2022 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront. The interactive event, led by renowned cybersecurity practitioners, aims to equip participants with the knowledge required to protect organisations against security breaches, and build practical skills that can be put into immediate effect.

A vast majority of organisations in the United Arab Emirates have shifted to using cloud for their business needs with the acceleration of remote working due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of this surge in hybrid workforces, it is essential that organisations invest in higher security measures to be put in place to prevent business disruption via cyber threats and ensure that the steps they take are in compliance with industry standards and regulations.

“The best way to ensure protection is from within, and the greatest defence comes from having an informed workforce,” states Ned Baltagi, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa at SANS Institute. “Investing in training programs and upskilling current employees is vital in the fight against cybercrime as it ensures proactive incident-response from a trusted team, rather than relying on external parties to protect your business.

“The digital world as we know it continues to change every day. Cloud platforms have changed how data is stored and accessed, and teams need to have calculated strategies in place to secure their critical information in line with these changes,” Baltagi adds.

The course content spans how to effectively locate, identify, and collect data from wherever it stored on cloud environments; develop and apply a framework based on actual threats to stop attacks in line with requirements documented by the Center for Internet Security (CIS), as well as those defined by NIST SP 800-171 and the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC); and ultimately, conclude with an accelerated review course that is specifically designed to prepare students to successfully pass the CISSP® exam. Students can partake in three immersion-style courses.

The instructors leading the modules are industry experts Joshua Lemon for FOR509: Enterprise Cloud Forensics and Incident Response; Chris Christianson for SEC 566: Implementing and Auditing CIS Critical Controls; and David R. Miller for MGT414: SANS Training Program for CISSP® Certification.

SANS Dubai February 2022 will be held between 8AM to 7PM, Gulf Standard Time.

SANS Institute’s mission to deliver the most relevant and cutting-edge cybersecurity information and resources to protect people and assets alike is recognised worldwide and fulfilled in the highly developed and strategic skills students are able to implement as soon as they complete their training.

By registering for SANS Dubai February 2022, participants further benefit from the opportunity to connect and network with like-minded security professionals across the region, garnering insights into similar career and organisational challenges they face. Moreover, participants are eligible to enter the NetWars tournament, a range of interactive learning scenarios that give them the opportunity to master real-world skills in isolated environments that are safe from risks. They will also have access to the upcoming SANS Summits, a platform that brings together cybersecurity practitioners and leading experts to share and discuss case studies, lessons learned, new tools, and innovative strategies.

SANS Institute will be hosting another cybersecurity training event in the GCC region, with SANS Secure Middle East 2022 to follow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in March 2022.

More information on SANS Dubai February 2022 can be found here.

