The event witnessed the launch, for the first time in Kuwait, a new insulin-based combination that improves blood sugar control with less risk of blood sugar events (hypoglycemia) 1

Sanofi and DDI will jointly promote ‘My Dose Coach', a medical app that will make it easier for patients in Kuwait to monitor their insulin dosage schedule

Kuwait : Sanofi, a global leader in healthcare and Dasman Diabetes Institute and Research Centre (DDI), a leading regional research institute and diabetes treatment center in Kuwait that was founded by Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences, have signed an agreement to intensify the prevention and management of diabetes in the country.

Through a multi-pronged partnership, Sanofi and DDI will provide educational and training programs for healthcare practitioners and raise awareness about the latest treatment and technologies that will help people with diabetes manage their condition better.

Under the MoU, signed by Dr. Qais Saleh Al Duwairi, Director-General of Dasman Diabetes Institute and Niven Al- Khoury, General Manager General Medicines KSA & Gulf MCO, Sanofi, both organizations will also work together in providing self-management skills for people with type 1 diabetes through the ‘Dose Adjustment for Normal Eating’ program (DAFNE). This 25-hour, interactive course trains participants on how to calculate their carbohydrate intake for each meal and adjust their insulin dose based on that.

In addition, Sanofi and DDI will promote the use of ‘My Dose Coach', a first-of-its-kind digital medical app in Kuwait that will make it easier for people with type 2 diabetes to monitor their insulin dose plan from a healthcare provider registered in the program.

The event also witnessed the launch, for the first time in Kuwait, a new insulin-based combination that has been clinically proven to reduce blood sugar levels in combination with diet and exercise in addition to metformin.1,2 New data shows more people on this medication had improved blood sugar control without weight gain and without low blood sugar events (hypoglycemia) in a first head-to-head comparison with premixed insulin. 1,3

This partnership comes at a time when the country continues to rank among the top 10 countries with the highest diabetes prevalence rate in the world, making it a serious public health concern, posing significant social and economic challenges. 4

The prevalence of diabetes in Kuwait’s adult population is 22 per cent, affecting around 700,000 people and 18.2 per cent of non-Kuwaitis. 5,6

Niven Al- Khoury, General Manager General Medicines KSA & Gulf MCO, Sanofi, said: “Increasing awareness about diabetes and providing easy access to proper medication and care can significantly reduce diabetes cases in this country. 7 With rigorous educational programs for healthcare professionals, leveraging digital technology, and continuous awareness initiatives, our collaboration with Dasman Diabetes Institute is an important step in fostering sustainable health habits and improving clinical outcomes for people with diabetes in Kuwait.”

