Abu Dhabi: SANDOOQ AL WATAN - the private sector initiative to boost the UAE’s social development – and Al Bayt Mitwahid Association (ABM), has announced the launch of the Jusoor programme for 2022, encouraging young Emiratis to apply for the latest iteration of the commercial training scheme.

Developed to enhance career prospects and nurture leadership qualities for work in the private sector, Jusoor is a 12-week long platform that assists young Emiratis by providing them with career guidance, internship opportunities and training programmes that equip them with the skills needed to succeed in reputable companies.

Since Jusoor was launched approximately 100 students have signed on for the scheme, completing the required training and internship placement that makes up the programme. Around 40% of Jusoor graduates have gone on to employment in commercial organisations. The programme’s organisers say that it is an essential tool to meet the government’s Emiratisation objectives, which aims to boost the number of nationals in the private sector by 75,000 in the next half-decade.

HE Saif Ali Al Qubaisi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Bayt Mitwahid Association stated: “At Al Bayt Mitwahid, we are always striving to deliver innovative initiatives that optimally empower our youth and equip them for a bright future. As we look forward to the next 50-years, it’s imperative that we actively encourage the next generation of talented Emiratis to delve into the private sector and shape the future of our priority sectors. We have a wealth of talent that has the capacity to further diversify our economy and contribute towards enhancing our non-oil GDP.

His Excellency added: “Alongside our likeminded partner, Sandooq Al Watan, we are delighted to deliver Jusoor’s 2022 edition, which will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in encouraging skilled young Emiratis to work in the private sector, by providing them with the necessary career guidance, internship opportunities and training programmes. As an increased amount of Emirati youths enter the private sector, Khalifa Fund and Sandooq Al Watan understand the importance of supplying our youths with the resources, insights and knowledge required to unlock their full potential.

“Last year, the UAE government announced that private-sector employers across the country must ensure 10 per cent of their workforce is Emirati in the next five years. Jusoor is playing a vital role in helping to meet this target by equipping talented and enthusiastic young Emiratis with the skills needed to thrive in the country’s vibrant and dynamic private sector,” said Hind Baker, Director-General of Sandooq Al Watan

“SANDOOQ AL WATAN is delighted to announce the launch of the 2022 edition of the Jusoor programme. We encourage recent graduate Emiratis who are considering a career in commercial organisations to apply for a position and to benefit from its training and internship opportunities. Such is the approval rate of the programme from our students that we are successfully promoting the private sector as the first choice for employment – something that is boosting our country’s competitiveness,” She added.

Jusoor has 40 companies participating in the scheme, including semi-government organisations, with 10 universities taking part. A total of 90% of programme graduates report a much more favourable view of the private sector from their experience on the programme, with a student satisfaction rate of 99% recorded.

Those eligible to apply for the latest cohort of the Jusoor programme include strong academic performers; UAE nationals with a family book; university sophomores, juniors and senior 1 student available for summer/fall internships; and those curious about working in the private sector.

