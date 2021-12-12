PHOTO
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia : As part of its plan to actively participate in the implementation of the digital transformation outline, SAMACO Automotive launched the first online warranty extension service for Porsche customers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.This service is the first of its kind all around the world. It provides SAMACO clients with exceptional advantage and is in line with the Kingdom’s vision for 2030, which has unleashed creative energies in all fields, and especially in the digital transformation field.
This achievement also crowned the efforts made by the digital marketing and transformation department, which is working to develop the digital services provided to SAMACO customers, in cooperation with the aftersales service department at Porsche Middle East.
The new service is now available and easily accessible for clients on SAMACO’s website www.samaco.com.sa
