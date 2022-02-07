Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed HE Ilhom Abdurahmon, Consul General of the Republic of Tajikistan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and Akmal Mardonov, Vice-Consul. The meeting at DEWA Head Office discussed ways DEWA and Tajik energy and water organisations in Tajikistan can work together, as well as subjects of mutual interest.

At the beginning of the meeting, Al Tayer welcomed HE the Consul General and praised the efforts of the Consulate General of Tajikistan in strengthening collaboration and exchange of best international experiences in renewable and clean energy and sustainability.

HE Ilhom Abdurahmon expressed his thanks and appreciation for DEWA’s efforts to enhance the mutual partnership and friendly relations. He showed interest in taking part in DEWA’s projects and exchanging experiences and information.

